2014 Honda Civic
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9332155
- VIN: 2HGFG3A4XEH002593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Civic LX, a Great Commuter with an Amazing Reputation !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Honda Civic LX comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 143 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED CLOTH SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "...the 2014 Honda Civic is one of the best compact cars you can buy," (edumunds.com).
"...the 2014 Honda Civic is an excellent choice for a small sedan or coupe," (edumunds.com).
"Available in sedan and coupe body styles, the 2014 Honda Civic is an excellent used compact car. Its interior is comfortable, and it has an upscale look and feel. The Civic also rides smoothly on rough pavement and remains stable around turns. Its four-cylinder engines strike a nice balance between power and fuel economy. Better still, the Civic rates very highly for reliability and crash safety. There’s surely a lot to love about this Honda," (cars.usnews.com).
MANUAL !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
