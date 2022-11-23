2014 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 2 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9332155

9332155 VIN: 2HGFG3A4XEH002593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,250 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.