2014 Honda Odyssey

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$20,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8502983

8502983 Stock #: EXL2358452

EXL2358452 VIN: 5FNRL5H61EB502075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

