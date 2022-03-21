Menu
2014 Honda Pilot

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,480

+ tax & licensing
$18,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2014 Honda Pilot

2014 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L

2014 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$18,480

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8937133
  • Stock #: 153945
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H52EB505569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153945
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline

This is a Financing price: $18480 the cash Price is: $19888
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
*SUNROOF
*Bluetooth
*BACKUP SENSOR
*LEATHER

Actual pictures are provided

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***


AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

