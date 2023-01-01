2014 Hyundai Accent ...

$8,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9743320

9743320 Stock #: 154053

154053 VIN: KMHCU5AE0EU173117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 154053

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.