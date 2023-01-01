$10,990+ tax & licensing
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
165,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10422939
- Stock #: 6537
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE2EH483500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL, grey color with 165,000km (STK#6537) This vehicle was $11990 NOW ON SALE FOR $10990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Mechanical
90 amps alternator
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
14.2 STEERING RATIO
172 WATTS
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
