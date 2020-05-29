Menu
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

2014 Hyundai Equus

2014 Hyundai Equus

Signature Fully Loaded NAVI Back-Up Camera Leather Lane Departure Warning

2014 Hyundai Equus

Signature Fully Loaded NAVI Back-Up Camera Leather Lane Departure Warning

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,406KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5147459
  • Stock #: 078885
  • VIN: KMHGH4JH5EU078885
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 Hyundai Equus - Fully Loaded with all Luxury Options! Back-Up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated & Cooling Seats, Lane Assist Warning, Heated Steering, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Parking Sensors Front & Rear, Blind Spot Sensor, Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Memory Seat, Rear Window Sun Shield, Satellite Radio, AUX Input & USB Input, Bluetooth, Key-less Entry, 2 Keys. Full Service History, No Accidents Reported. Low Km!

Engine: 5.0L GDI DOHC 32-Valve V8 D-CVVT

_____________________________________________________________________

***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 5.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

_____________________________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

_____________________________________________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

_____________________________________________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify.

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. No hidden fees or certification cost will be added to your purchase price. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 



Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Luxury Package
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • SMART KEY
  • Fully loaded
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Accident Free
  • Tech Package
  • Automatic Windshield Wipers
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 12V outlet
  • Aux in
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Power Folding Seats
  • Power folding side mirrors
  • 2 keys
  • Front Sensors
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Rear Airbag
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Side Turning Signals
  • Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
  • Cooled / Ventilated Seats
  • Service Records Included
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

