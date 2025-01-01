$10,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport (LEATHER, SUNROOF, REAR CAM)
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport (LEATHER, SUNROOF, REAR CAM)
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA9EG220388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 136,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 5 passenger SUV
AWD
leather seats
panoramic sunroof
rear camera
heated seats
heated steering
Bluetooth connection
Keyless entry
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
3.51 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Black window trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Passenger seat power adjustments
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
172 WATTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
15 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe