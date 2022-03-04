2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 1 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8500364

8500364 VIN: 5XYZUDLB5EG182151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,154 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.