Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$15,480

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968897
  • Stock #: 153950
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB3EG213121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153950
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L Automatic 2.4L 4-Cyl Gasoline

This is a Financing price: $15480 the cash Price is: $16888
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq


Actual pictures are provided

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***


AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 157,000 KM
$15,480 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 4d...
 94,000 KM
$28,480 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 4d...
 109,000 KM
$26,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory