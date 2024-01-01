$12,399+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited 2.0T AWD *CERTIFIED*LOADED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$12,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,560 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 HYUNDAI SANTE FE SPORT LIMITED 2.0T AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH SO MANY FEATURES. THE VEHICLE HAS 18" ALLOYS WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $12,399 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
