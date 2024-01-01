$10,899+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited AWD 2.0T *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,780 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*FULLY JAMMED*LOW KMS!*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT LIMITED 2.0T AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL AND CLEAN CLEAN BODY. VEHICLE IS CLEAN WITH NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS AND LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 19" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HYDRAULIC STEERING MODES, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, COMES WITH ONE KEY AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING OLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
