Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*FULLY JAMMED*LOW KMS!*FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p>2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT LIMITED 2.0T AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL AND CLEAN CLEAN BODY. VEHICLE IS CLEAN WITH NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS AND LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 19 UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HYDRAULIC STEERING MODES, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, COMES WITH ONE KEY AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING OLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p><p> </p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

184,780 KM

Details Description Features

$10,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited AWD 2.0T *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*

Watch This Vehicle
12030379

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited AWD 2.0T *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1734626747
  2. 1734626747
  3. 1734626748
  4. 1734626748
  5. 1734626747
  6. 1734626747
  7. 1734626747
  8. 1734626747
  9. 1734626747
  10. 1734626747
  11. 1734626747
  12. 1734626747
  13. 1734626747
  14. 1734626748
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLAXEG144017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,780 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*FULLY JAMMED*LOW KMS!*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT LIMITED 2.0T AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL AND CLEAN CLEAN BODY. VEHICLE IS CLEAN WITH NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS AND LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 19" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HYDRAULIC STEERING MODES, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, COMES WITH ONE KEY AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING OLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS* for sale in North York, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS* 182,900 KM $7,699 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in North York, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*NO ACCIDENTS* 211,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X3 Xdrive 2.8i *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN BODY* for sale in North York, ON
2015 BMW X3 Xdrive 2.8i *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN BODY* 196,150 KM $11,400 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport