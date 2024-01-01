Menu
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

2014 Hyundai Sonata

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Sonata

GLS/SUNROOF

2014 Hyundai Sonata

GLS/SUNROOF

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-743-1010

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC3EH871713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Halogen Headlights

Convenience

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Mechanical

2.73 axle ratio

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Body-color body side moldings
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Driver seat manual adjustments
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
104 WATTS
14.5 STEERING RATIO
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
DIAMETER 15 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-743-1010

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

2014 Hyundai Sonata