2014 Infiniti Q50
PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
211,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10053705
- VIN: JN1BV7AR6EM705582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6168
- Mileage 211,867 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Infiniti Q50 PREMIUM, grey color 211,000km (STK#6168) This vehicle was $15990 NOW ON SALE FOR $14990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- All wheel drive
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Interior Accents
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
3-point front seatbelts
Aluminum door sill trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Front struts
Touch-sensitive controls
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
VOICE OPERATED PHONE
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
INTOUCH INFOTAINMENT
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
