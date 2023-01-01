Menu
2014 Infiniti Q50

117,225 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2014 Infiniti Q50

2014 Infiniti Q50

S HYBRID AWD~NAVI~PADDLE SHIFTERS~CAMERA~

2014 Infiniti Q50

S HYBRID AWD~NAVI~PADDLE SHIFTERS~CAMERA~

Location

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147113
  • Stock #: 14117
  • VIN: JN1AV7AR9EM701313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 14117
  • Mileage 117,225 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! NEW CAR DEALER TRADE-IN! RARE Q50 'S' HYBRID AWD SEDAN! 


 


MOST DESIRABLE COLOR COMBO~BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER~


 


BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND VENTED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, BLINDSPOT ASSISTANCE, REAR CAMERA, COMFORT ACCESS WITH KEYLESS GO PUSH START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SUNROOF, XENON AND LED HEADLIGHTS AND MUCH MORE!


 


NON-SMOKER!! NO PET DAMAGE!!


 


2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019


 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Clients,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM / FRIDAY 11-5PM / SATURDAY 11-4PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~


**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***


VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.


 


~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

