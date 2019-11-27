MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2014 INFINITI Q50 PREMIUM, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, LOW KM ONLY 81,000!!! FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL INFINITI Q50 COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BOSE-SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE.THIS ONE IN ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control

Heated Steering Wheel

Adjustable front headrests

Dual front air conditioning zones

Air filtration

Front overhead console Trim Chrome window trim

Additional Features Aluminum Interior Accents

4-Wheel ABS

Retained Accessory Power

LED Taillights

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Front Reading Lights

Front assist handle

Rearview Camera System

Front cupholders

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Leather steering wheel trim

Run flat tires

Dual Tip Exhaust

Heated Side Mirrors

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Door courtesy lights

Cornering brake control

3-point front seatbelts

Emergency interior trunk release

Safety brake pedal system

Aluminum door sill trim

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Led Headlights

Multi-function display

2-stage unlocking doors

Front struts

Touch-sensitive controls

Drive mode selector

ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS

FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS

FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS

SECOND ROW REAR VENTS

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

TIRE FILL ALERT WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

12V POWER OUTLET(S)

BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

DOOR POCKETS STORAGE

FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS

MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY

MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR

MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD

VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING

VOICE OPERATED PHONE

4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS

WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE

ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS

HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION

ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

FIXED REAR HEADRESTS

DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS

INTOUCH INFOTAINMENT

