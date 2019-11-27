Menu
2014 Infiniti Q50

PREMIUM*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*BOSE SOUND SYS

2014 Infiniti Q50

PREMIUM*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*BOSE SOUND SYS

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,213KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4375923
  • Stock #: 3816
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR2EM683077
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2014 INFINITI Q50 PREMIUM, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, LOW KM ONLY 81,000!!! FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL INFINITI Q50 COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BOSE-SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE.THIS ONE IN ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer. Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Air filtration
  • Front overhead console
Trim
  • Chrome window trim
Additional Features
  • Aluminum Interior Accents
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • LED Taillights
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Rearview Camera System
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Run flat tires
  • Dual Tip Exhaust
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Door courtesy lights
  • Cornering brake control
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Aluminum door sill trim
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Led Headlights
  • Multi-function display
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front struts
  • Touch-sensitive controls
  • Drive mode selector
  • ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
  • SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • TIRE FILL ALERT WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
  • VOICE OPERATED PHONE
  • 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
  • WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
  • ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
  • HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
  • ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
  • DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
  • INTOUCH INFOTAINMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Modena Fine Cars

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

