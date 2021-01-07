2014 Infiniti Q70

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.