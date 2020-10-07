2014 Infiniti QX60

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Map Lights Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Bose Sound System Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof

Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Rear View Camera DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.