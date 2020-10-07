Menu
2014 Infiniti QX60

144,364 KM

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2014 Infiniti QX60

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr-NAVIGATION-REAR TVS

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr-NAVIGATION-REAR TVS

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

144,364KM
Used
  • VIN: 5n1al0mm3ec541747

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,364 KM

2014 Infiniti QX 60, a Great Luxury 7 Seater SUV ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Infiniti QX 60 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE, that puts out 265 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR TVS (WITH HEADPHONES!), and TRIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL. Well reviewed: FINALIST 2014 BEST LUXURY 3 ROW MIDSIZE SUV FOR THE MONEY (cars.usnews.com). "The QX60 has three rows of spacious seats and a comfortable ride, making it a good family vehicle." (cars.usnews.com). Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, and PROXIMITY SENSORS. GOOD GAS MILEAGE FOR THE CLASS: "20 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway," (cars.usnews.com). Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

