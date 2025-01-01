$10,399+ taxes & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX70
Premium AWD 3.7 V6 *ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
$10,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,895 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY CERTIFIED**ONE OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX**WARRANTY INCLUDED**
2014 INFINITI QX70 3.7 AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 32 SERVICE RECORDS!! THIS QX70 IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES, PRISTINE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HANDS FREE CONTROLS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, BEAUTIFUL WOOD TRIM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR 360 VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, POWER TRUNK, PUSH BUTTON START, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP CHEAP PRICE OF $10,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!! ***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***
***PLEASE CALL 6478627904***
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
