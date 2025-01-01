Menu
<p>**SAFETY CERTIFIED**ONE OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX**WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p> </p><p>2014 INFINITI QX70 3.7 AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 32 SERVICE RECORDS!! THIS QX70 IS EQUIPPED WITH 20 ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES, PRISTINE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HANDS FREE CONTROLS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, BEAUTIFUL WOOD TRIM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR 360 VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, POWER TRUNK, PUSH BUTTON START, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP CHEAP PRICE OF $10,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!! ***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***</p><p>***PLEASE CALL 6478627904***</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2014 Infiniti QX70

201,895 KM

$10,399

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
201,895KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8CS1MWXEM413561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 INFINITI QX70 3.7 AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 32 SERVICE RECORDS!! THIS QX70 IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES, PRISTINE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HANDS FREE CONTROLS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, BEAUTIFUL WOOD TRIM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR 360 VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, POWER TRUNK, PUSH BUTTON START, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP CHEAP PRICE OF $10,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!! ***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

