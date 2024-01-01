Menu
<p>GREAT CONDITION CHEAP 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT 4X4 FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH A HEALTHY ENGINE AND CLEAN RUST FREE BODY. VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW COMPARABLE PRICE OF $5,899 + TAX !! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p> </p><p>AUTO RESALE INC</p><p> </p><p>56 MARTIN ROSS AVE</p><p> </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

257,780 KM

Details Description Features

North 4x4 *CERTIFIED*DEALER SERVICED*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
257,780KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJMABXEW250529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,780 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION CHEAP 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT 4X4 FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH A HEALTHY ENGINE AND CLEAN RUST FREE BODY. VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW COMPARABLE PRICE OF $5,899 + TAX !! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

AUTO RESALE INC

 

56 MARTIN ROSS AVE

 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

