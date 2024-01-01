$5,899+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North 4x4 *CERTIFIED*DEALER SERVICED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,780 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION CHEAP 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT 4X4 FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH A HEALTHY ENGINE AND CLEAN RUST FREE BODY. VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW COMPARABLE PRICE OF $5,899 + TAX !! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
AUTO RESALE INC
56 MARTIN ROSS AVE
647-862-7904
