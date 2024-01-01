Menu
MINT CONDITION LOW KMS 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH A CLEAN BODY AND BACK UP CAMERA! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $11,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904

2014 Jeep Cherokee

121,450 KM

Details Description Features

$11,699

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD 4dr *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD 4dr *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB0EW322719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,450 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION LOW KMS 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH A CLEAN BODY AND BACK UP CAMERA! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $11,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-XXXX

647-862-7904

$11,699

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2014 Jeep Cherokee