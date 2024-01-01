$11,699+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport FWD 4dr *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$11,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,450 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION LOW KMS 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH A CLEAN BODY AND BACK UP CAMERA! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $11,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
