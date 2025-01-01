Menu
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS!!*FINANCING AVAILABLE!!*

2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT FWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CHEAP VEHICLE WITH 159,000 ORIGINAL KMS, AND A CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17 FACTORY STEEL

WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TWO SETS OF FLOOR MATS, ECONOMICAL AND PEPPY 2.4 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $9,699 + TAX AND LICENSING! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COOY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

2014 Jeep Cherokee

160,875 KM

$9,699

+ taxes & licensing
12923201

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
160,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB6EW204111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT FWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CHEAP VEHICLE WITH 159,000 ORIGINAL KMS, AND A CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17" FACTORY STEEL

WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TWO SETS OF FLOOR MATS, ECONOMICAL AND PEPPY 2.4 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $9,699 + TAX AND LICENSING! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COOY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

