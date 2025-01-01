$9,699+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCL*
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$9,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,875 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS!!*FINANCING AVAILABLE!!*
2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT FWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CHEAP VEHICLE WITH 159,000 ORIGINAL KMS, AND A CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17" FACTORY STEEL
WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TWO SETS OF FLOOR MATS, ECONOMICAL AND PEPPY 2.4 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $9,699 + TAX AND LICENSING!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COOY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904