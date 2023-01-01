$12,900+ tax & licensing
416-636-7776
2014 Jeep Compass
4X4,NORTH EDITION,ALL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
$12,900
- Listing ID: 10372332
- Stock #: 68613
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB7ED568613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.
Monday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Saturdays: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays: CLOSED
Vehicle Features
