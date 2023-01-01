2014 Jeep Compass

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$11,900 + taxes & licensing
1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10476138

10476138 Stock #: 924045

924045 VIN: 1C4NJDAB2ED924045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror

