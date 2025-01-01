$12,899+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$12,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,670 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAILABLE!!*
MINT CONDITION 2014 JEEP GRAND CHEEROKE LIMITED 4X4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN CARFAX!! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS, 20" ALLOY RIMS ON MICHELIN WINTER TIRES, FLAWLESS LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, EXTERIOR CHROME TRIM, FACTORY FLOOR MATS, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND A PEPPY 3.6L V6 ENGINE!! THIS BEING IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $12,899 + TAX!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES CERTIFICATION AND A 3 MONTH WARRANTY!! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
