2014 Jeep Wrangler

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$35,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 8 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8463870

8463870 VIN: 1C4BJWEG6EL276722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,890 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Conventional Spare Tire

