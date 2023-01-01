Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte

104,511 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416-745-6862

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-745-6862

  1. 1699206821
  2. 1699206823
  3. 1699206826
  4. 1699206828
  5. 1699206831
  6. 1699206833
  7. 1699206836
  8. 1699206838
  9. 1699206840
  10. 1699206843
  11. 1699206845
  12. 1699206847
  13. 1699206850
  14. 1699206852
  15. 1699206854
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10633860
  • VIN: KNAFX4A68E5227198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 KIA FORTE 

 

HEATED SEAT

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

       certified  

       The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

-      Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

--     1270 Finch Avenue W

--     M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-6:00 pm; Sunday  11:00am- 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Antepli Cars

2014 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 104,511 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic 4DR...
 86,000 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V 2WD
 159,878 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic

Email Antepli Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-745-XXXX

(click to show)

416-745-6862

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory