2014 Kia Forte

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Forte

LX

12901079

2014 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN knafx4a61e5080755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFE CAR, SMART BUY

 

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

 

--- FULLY CERTIFIED

--- 1 Year Free Warranty Included

--- Heated Seats

--- Sunroof

--- Alloys

--- Bluetooth

--- Automatic

--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price

--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

WHY CHOOSE US?

 

/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!

/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!

/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available

/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

 

 

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!

---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.

 

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

 

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

 

1 Year Warranty Included, Covers Engine, Transmission & Differential & Head Gaskets up to $2000 per claim with unlimited claims (from a reputable warranty company) Terms and conditions apply. Full details available upon request.

 

Serving Customers Across Ontario

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2014 Kia Forte