$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

Koup SX Turbo GDI/ 6-speeds Man/ 18"Rim/Push start/

2014 Kia Forte

Koup SX Turbo GDI/ 6-speeds Man/ 18"Rim/Push start/

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,012KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5197772
  • Stock #: knafz6
  • VIN: knafz6a32e5252450
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

One-owner 2014 Kia Forte Koup SX, 1.6 Turbo GDI produces 201 Hp 195 lb. Ft, service at our dealership since day one, new tires and new brakes. a lot of fun to drive. o 1.6L T-GDI Engine o 201 hp, 195 lb. Ft. o 6-speed manual transmission (/w ball-type shift knob) o 18 machined-finish alloy wheels o Sport-tuned suspension o Larger front brakes o Dual exhaust (sport-tuned) o Carbon-fiber pattern rear diffuser o Carbon-fiber pattern front bumper o Black high-gloss sideview mirrors o Black high-gloss split-chrome door handles o Dark chrome front grille surround o Aeroblade wipers o Push button start o Smart Key o Alloy sport pedals o Dual-zone automatic climate control o Clean Airtm air ionizer o Auto defog system o Cooling glove box o LED light bar taillights o LED Halo fog lights o Welcome lighting system

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

