*SOLD AS-IS | CLEAN BODY AND FRAME | CHEAP WINTER BEATER*

*SELLING AS IS DUE TO MILEAGE BEING 277,860 KMS*VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR A FEE OF $699 ONTOP OF PURCHASE PRICE!!*

GOOD CONDITION 2016 KIA FORTE5 SX 5dr FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR NO RUST!!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18 UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, REARVIEW CAMERA, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AND A PEPPY 2.0L 4CYL PRODUCING 173 HP!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $4,250 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED. FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

2014 Kia Forte5

277,860 KM

Details

$4,250

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte5

SX Premium *AS-IS*GREAT/CONDITION*

11963358

2014 Kia Forte5

SX Premium *AS-IS*GREAT/CONDITION*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
277,860KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAFZ5A3XE5225846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,860 KM

Vehicle Description

*SOLD AS-IS | CLEAN BODY AND FRAME | CHEAP WINTER BEATER*

*SELLING AS IS DUE TO MILEAGE BEING 277,860 KMS*VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR A FEE OF $699 ONTOP OF PURCHASE PRICE!!*

GOOD CONDITION 2016 KIA FORTE5 SX 5dr FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR NO RUST!!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, REARVIEW CAMERA, PRISTINE CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AND A PEPPY 2.0L 4CYL PRODUCING 173 HP!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $4,250 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED. FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc

 

56 Martin Ross Ave

 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-XXXX

647-862-7904

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2014 Kia Forte5