2014 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
110,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10007250
- Stock #: 458974
- VIN: KNAGR4A6XE5458974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/45R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Additional Features
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I-4 DOHC 16 Valve CVVT
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert
auxiliary and USB input ports
Heated & Cooled Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/power lumbar support
centre speaker and rear sub-woofer
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
memory driver seat and power passenger seat
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/Navigation -inc: satellite radio
Infinity premium audio system
