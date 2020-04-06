Menu
2014 Kia Optima

Hybrid 4dr Sdn EX Premium Hybrid-NAVI-BACK UP CAM

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,405KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4832973
  • VIN: KNAGN4AD4E5066390
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

*COMING SOON* 2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid, a Amazing Condition Kia Hybrid ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER HYBRID ENGINE that puts out 199 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING INFINITY STEREO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed: "With its sharp styling, long list of amenities and a wide choice of models, the Kia Optima continues to rate highly in the super-competitive mid-sized segment," (driving.ca). "Most importantly, the hybrid drivetrain in the 2014 Optima is very efficient. There is an Eco mode that is controlled by a button on the steering wheel and this improves the fuel economy by essentially softening the throttle input, but you do lose some performance in that mode," (torquenews.com). TOP SAFETY PICK FROM THE IIHS AND THE NHTSA ! Driving Aids include: NAVIGATION and BACK UP CAMERA ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

