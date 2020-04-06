5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
*COMING SOON* 2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid, a Amazing Condition Kia Hybrid ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER HYBRID ENGINE that puts out 199 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING INFINITY STEREO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed: "With its sharp styling, long list of amenities and a wide choice of models, the Kia Optima continues to rate highly in the super-competitive mid-sized segment," (driving.ca). "Most importantly, the hybrid drivetrain in the 2014 Optima is very efficient. There is an Eco mode that is controlled by a button on the steering wheel and this improves the fuel economy by essentially softening the throttle input, but you do lose some performance in that mode," (torquenews.com). TOP SAFETY PICK FROM THE IIHS AND THE NHTSA ! Driving Aids include: NAVIGATION and BACK UP CAMERA ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
