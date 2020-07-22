2014 Kia Optima

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC 16 Valve CVVT
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/power lumbar support
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
