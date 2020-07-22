2014 Kia Optima

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Cupholder Leatherette Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 2.88 Axle Ratio 70 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC 16 Valve CVVT Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P215/55R17 Wheels: 17" Alloy Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/power lumbar support Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leatherette Gear Shifter Material

