2014 Kia Optima

163,160 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
CrediCar

416-639-2142

EX

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

163,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5670660
  • Stock #: T974
  • VIN: KNAGN4A74E5511785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Black (VA)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,160 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED OPTIMA!!!!

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Details:

Vehicle Features

Compass
Window grid antenna
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Engine: 2.4L I-4 DOHC 16 Valve CVVT
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P215/55R17
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/power lumbar support
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

