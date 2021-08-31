Menu
2014 Kia Optima

0 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
EX Premium

Location

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Used
  • Listing ID: 7869582
  • VIN: KNAGN4ADXE5069360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid, a Amazing Condition Kia Hybrid !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER HYBRID ENGINE that puts out 199 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

Well Reviewed:  "With its sharp styling, long list of amenities and a wide choice of models, the Kia Optima continues to rate highly in the super-competitive mid-sized segment," (driving.ca).

 

"Most importantly, the hybrid drivetrain in the 2014 Optima is very efficient. There is an Eco mode that is controlled by a button on the steering wheel and this improves the fuel economy by essentially softening the throttle input, but you do lose some performance in that mode," (torquenews.com).

 

TOP SAFETY PICK FROM THE IIHS AND THE NHTSA !

 

Driving Aids include: NAVIGATION and BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

