$6,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rio5
LX+ *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*AUTOMATIC*
2014 Kia Rio5
LX+ *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*AUTOMATIC*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,450 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAIL*AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION*
2014 KIA RIO5 LX+ HB FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO RUST, AND AN ECONOMICAL 4CYL ENGINE! VEHICLE HAS POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AM FM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AC CONTROLS, AND BRAND NEW ECO ALL SEASON TIRES! VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $6,999 + TAX! 3MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904