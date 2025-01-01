Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAIL*AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION*

2014 KIA RIO5 LX+ HB FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO RUST, AND AN ECONOMICAL 4CYL ENGINE! VEHICLE HAS POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AM FM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AC CONTROLS, AND BRAND NEW ECO ALL SEASON TIRES! VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $6,999 + TAX! 3MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647862-7904

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904

2014 Kia Rio5

137,450 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
LX+ *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*AUTOMATIC*

12058198

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,450KM
VIN KNADM5A35E6935253

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,450 KM

2014 KIA RIO5 LX+ HB FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO RUST, AND AN ECONOMICAL 4CYL ENGINE! VEHICLE HAS POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AM FM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AC CONTROLS, AND BRAND NEW ECO ALL SEASON TIRES! VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $6,999 + TAX! 3MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647862-7904

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Automatic High Beams

