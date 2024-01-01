Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

134,000 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo

LX

2014 Kia Rondo

LX

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHT8A37E7032232

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
AM/FM CD

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Clock
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Air Condition

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
7 Passanger Seating
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-743-1010

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

2014 Kia Rondo