$6,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Kia Rondo
LX
2014 Kia Rondo
LX
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAHT8A37E7032232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM CD
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Clock
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Air Condition
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
7 Passanger Seating
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 134,100 KM $17,450 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru ASCENT LIMITED LIMITED 8-PASSENGER 95,769 KM $26,950 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA5 Touring TOURING 151,407 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2014 Kia Rondo