$8,799+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
LX w/3rd Row *95,000KMS*SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$8,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 95,785 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY INCLUDED**7 PASSENGER**95,000KMS!!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
2014 KIA RONDO LX 7 PASSENGER MINIVAN FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH 95,000 ORIGINAL KMS, AND 3RD ROW SEATING! THIS RONDO IS OPTIONED WITH 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEXEN ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, 3RD ROW SEATING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, HYDRAULIC STEERING MODES, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, HEATED REAR WINDOW, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE VERY FAIR PRICE OF $8,799 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
