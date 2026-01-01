Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**SAFETY INCLUDED**7 PASSENGER**95,000KMS!!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**<br>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p>2014 KIA RONDO LX 7 PASSENGER MINIVAN FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH 95,000 ORIGINAL KMS, AND 3RD ROW SEATING! THIS RONDO IS OPTIONED WITH 16 ALLOY RIMS WITH NEXEN ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, 3RD ROW SEATING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, HYDRAULIC STEERING MODES, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, HEATED REAR WINDOW, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE VERY FAIR PRICE OF $8,799 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!<br>****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****<br>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 </p><p>Auto Resale Inc <br>56 Martin Ross Ave <br>North York, ON M3J 2L4 <br>647-862-7904</p>

2014 Kia Rondo

95,785 KM

Details Description Features

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rondo

LX w/3rd Row *95,000KMS*SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*

Watch This Vehicle
13483399

2014 Kia Rondo

LX w/3rd Row *95,000KMS*SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1768608345
  2. 1768608345
  3. 1768608345
  4. 1768608346
  5. 1768608346
  6. 1768608345
  7. 1768608345
  8. 1768608257965
  9. 1768608345
  10. 1768608345
  11. 1768608345
  12. 1768608345
  13. 1768608345
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHT8A37E7012174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 95,785 KM

Vehicle Description

**SAFETY INCLUDED**7 PASSENGER**95,000KMS!!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

2014 KIA RONDO LX 7 PASSENGER MINIVAN FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH 95,000 ORIGINAL KMS, AND 3RD ROW SEATING! THIS RONDO IS OPTIONED WITH 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEXEN ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, 3RD ROW SEATING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, HYDRAULIC STEERING MODES, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, HEATED REAR WINDOW, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE VERY FAIR PRICE OF $8,799 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave 
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive *CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAIL* for sale in North York, ON
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive *CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAIL* 149,645 KM $15,299 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive35i *CLEAN CARFAX*3.0L I6 TWIN TURBO* for sale in North York, ON
2016 BMW X3 xDrive35i *CLEAN CARFAX*3.0L I6 TWIN TURBO* 119,365 KM $17,299 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW XTR 4X4 *SAFETY INCL*TONS OF SERVICE* for sale in North York, ON
2013 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW XTR 4X4 *SAFETY INCL*TONS OF SERVICE* 193,875 KM $12,799 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2014 Kia Rondo