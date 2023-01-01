Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Soul

203,002 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1675737703
  2. 1675737771
  3. 1675737771
  4. 1675737771
  5. 1675737771
  6. 1675737771
  7. 1675737771
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9589360
  • VIN: kndjx3a5xe7109365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2006 Chevrolet Uplan...
 144,002 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Flex Limit...
 243,002 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 208,002 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory