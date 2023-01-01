$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Soul
5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY
Location
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
203,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9589360
- VIN: kndjx3a5xe7109365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,002 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4