2014 Kia Sportage
LX AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
129,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10187895
- Stock #: 6325
- VIN: KNDPBCAC0E7590640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Kia Sportage LX, grey color with 129,000km (STK#6325) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $13990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- All wheel drive
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.20 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Trim
Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Acoustic laminated glass
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Led Headlights
Center locking differential
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Variable intermittent rear wiper
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
17.4 STEERING RATIO
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
