$41,895
2014 Land Rover Range Rover
SUPERCHARGED | NAVI | PANO | LIKE NEW
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
131,398KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10433331
- Stock #: 112376
- VIN: SALGS2TF7EA175974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 131,398 KM
Vehicle Description
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!!! **
===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
** GORGEOUS BLACK METALLIC OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH; NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, SURROUND-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, OFF-ROAD AND TOWING PACKAGES, MASSAGE SEATS, 20-INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM WITH MULTIPLE SPEAKERS, STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING WITH OPTIONS FOR CUSTOMIZATION, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY FOR HANDS-FREE PHONE OPERATION, USB AND AUXILIARY INPUT FOR AUDIO, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL DESCENT CONTROL, ROLL STABILITY CONTROL. MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
OUR NEW LOCATION:
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable; if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have tried to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, and prices may change without notice; please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
