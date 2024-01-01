$17,799+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$17,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,850 KM
Vehicle Description
*PRE OWNED CERTIFIED* 2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE AWD FOR SALE!! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS! LOTS OF SERVICE VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION FOR AGE AND MILEAGE!! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" ALLOY RIMS WITH BRAND NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, GPS NAVIGATION, IMMACULATE PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, TERRAIN SELECT, AIR SUSPENSION AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $17,799 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 MArtin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
