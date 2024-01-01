Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*PRE OWNED CERTIFIED* 2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE AWD FOR SALE!! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS! LOTS OF SERVICE VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION FOR AGE AND MILEAGE!! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20 ALLOY RIMS WITH BRAND NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, GPS NAVIGATION, IMMACULATE PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, TERRAIN SELECT, AIR SUSPENSION AND MUCH MORE!!  VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $17,799 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 MArtin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

187,850 KM

Details Description Features

$17,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1728568049
  2. 1728568049
  3. 1728568049
  4. 1728568049
  5. 1728568049
  6. 1728568049
  7. 1728568049
  8. 1728568018
  9. 1728568049
  10. 1728568049
  11. 1728568049
  12. 1728568049
  13. 1728568049
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALWR2WF3EA358291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,850 KM

Vehicle Description

*PRE OWNED CERTIFIED* 2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE AWD FOR SALE!! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS! LOTS OF SERVICE VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION FOR AGE AND MILEAGE!! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 20" ALLOY RIMS WITH BRAND NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, GPS NAVIGATION, IMMACULATE PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, TERRAIN SELECT, AIR SUSPENSION AND MUCH MORE!!  VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $17,799 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 MArtin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2014 Nissan Juke SV FWD Man *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in North York, ON
2014 Nissan Juke SV FWD Man *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS* 149,780 KM $8,899 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Premium 5Dr HB Man *CERTIFIED* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Premium 5Dr HB Man *CERTIFIED* 148,360 KM $17,399 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Rogue SL AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in North York, ON
2011 Nissan Rogue SL AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS* 214,570 KM $5,699 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,799

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport