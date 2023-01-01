2014 Lexus ES 350

$24,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10404087

10404087 Stock #: 125689

125689 VIN: JTHBK1GG1E2125689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Interior Immobilizer Compass Cargo Net Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Delay Off Interior Lighting Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 65 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Battery w/Run Down Protection Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.46 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Speed Compensated Volume Control Instrument Panel Covered Bin Piano Black Door Panel Insert Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV II) and hood struts Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.