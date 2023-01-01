Menu
2014 Lexus ES 350

105,000 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2014 Lexus ES 350

2014 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

2014 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10404087
  Stock #: 125689
  VIN: JTHBK1GG1E2125689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax

Leather | Nav | Keyless Entry | Auto Cruise Control | Blind Sport Assist | Lane Departure Warning | Back-Up Camera | Sunroof | Mark Lavinson Audio | Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror | Parking Assist | Pre Collision Warning System | Driver Assist | Alloys Wheel | Dual zone Air Conditioning | Power seat | Memory Seat | Front Heated seats | Front Cooled seats | Heated Steering | Push to Start | Bluetooth | 


TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.







AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.



Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.46 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV II) and hood struts
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

