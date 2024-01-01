$11,299+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 250
F Sport AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$11,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 273,560 KM
Vehicle Description
AMAZING CONDITION 2014 LEXUS IS 250 F SPORT AWD FOR SALE!! CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE FOR THE MILEAGE, LOTS OF SERVICE AND AN IMMACULATE INTERIOR! NO RUST!!! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, 18" HIGH POLISH ALLOYS WITH GREAT ALL SEASON RUBBER! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $11,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
