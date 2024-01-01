Menu
AMAZING CONDITION 2014 LEXUS IS 250 F SPORT AWD FOR SALE!! CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE FOR THE MILEAGE, LOTS OF SERVICE AND AN IMMACULATE INTERIOR! NO RUST!!! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, 18 HIGH POLISH ALLOYS WITH GREAT ALL SEASON RUBBER! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A  SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $11,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

2014 Lexus IS 250

273,560 KM

$11,299

+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 250

F Sport AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*

2014 Lexus IS 250

F Sport AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
273,560KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCF1D27E5002804

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,560 KM

AMAZING CONDITION 2014 LEXUS IS 250 F SPORT AWD FOR SALE!! CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE FOR THE MILEAGE, LOTS OF SERVICE AND AN IMMACULATE INTERIOR! NO RUST!!! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, 18" HIGH POLISH ALLOYS WITH GREAT ALL SEASON RUBBER! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A  SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $11,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2014 Lexus IS 250