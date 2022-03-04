$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection
416-645-0196
2014 Lexus IS 250
2014 Lexus IS 250
F-Sport AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera
Location
Dynasty Auto Selection
2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3
416-645-0196
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
106,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8453847
- Stock #: Vet765
- VIN: JTHCF1D26E5006312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection
Dynasty Auto Selection
2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3