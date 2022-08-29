$20,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 350
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9068644
- VIN: JTHCE1D24E5004335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,771 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, A Great Luxury Car !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Lexus IS 350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 306 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed:
"The Lexus IS 350 is the compact sport sedan entry from a brand known for its ultra-refined luxury sedans and high reliability ratings. It does battle with some very popular European-brand sedans that have elevated consumers' expectations in the entry-level luxury sedan class," (edumunds.com).
"The 2014 Lexus IS is a solid used luxury car. It balances cornering agility with a pleasant ride. It also has a high-quality cabin, above-average reliability, and advanced safety features. It’s a good pick in this class..." (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vehicle Features
