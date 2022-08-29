Menu
2014 Lexus IS 350

149,771 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2014 Lexus IS 350

2014 Lexus IS 350

2014 Lexus IS 350

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

149,771KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9068644
  VIN: JTHCE1D24E5004335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,771 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, A Great Luxury Car !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Lexus IS 350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 306 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: 

"The Lexus IS 350 is the compact sport sedan entry from a brand known for its ultra-refined luxury sedans and high reliability ratings. It does battle with some very popular European-brand sedans that have elevated consumers' expectations in the entry-level luxury sedan class," (edumunds.com).

 

"The 2014 Lexus IS is a solid used luxury car. It balances cornering agility with a pleasant ride. It also has a high-quality cabin, above-average reliability, and advanced safety features. It’s a good pick in this class..." (cars.usnews.com).

 

Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

