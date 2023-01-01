2014 Lexus RX 350

$21,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9783169

9783169 Stock #: 245980

245980 VIN: 2T2BK1BA1EC245980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety First Aid Kit Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Interior Immobilizer Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Mechanical Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Acoustic control induction system (ACIS) Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.398 Axle Ratio 72.5 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Concealed Diversity Antenna Additional Features GVWR: 2 650 lbs) Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) 562 kgs (5 Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat engine oil cooler and Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block

