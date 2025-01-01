2014 Lexus RX 450h

Menu
✅ CLEAN TITLE

✅ HYBRID – SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT

✅ ALL WHEEL DRIVE

✅ FULLY LOADED / NAVIGATION

✅ FULLY CERTIFIED (included in price)

✅ PUSH START

✅ BACKUP CAMERA

✅ LEATHER / HEATED SEATS

✅ POWER SEATS

✅ POWER TAILGATE

✅ SUNROOF

✅ PREMIUM SOUND

✅BLUETOOTH

✅BLIND SPOTS

✅ 2 SETS OF KEYS

✅ VERY CLEAN INSIDE & OUT

✅ DRIVES SMOOTH — NO ISSUES

✅ UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE (Engine / Transmission / Hybrid System)

✅ FINANCE AVAILABLE

🚘 Runs and drives excellent — smooth, reliable, and quiet on the road 🧼 Very clean inside and out — non-smoker, no pets 💺 Comfortable cloth interior 📱 Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity 🎵 Premium sound system 🛞 good tires 🌡️ Air conditioning and heating work perfectly ⛽ Fuel-efficient

Cruise Control / Power Windows

✅ Mechanical & Safety:

Fully Certified – Safety inspection included in price

Runs and drives like new – Smooth engine and transmission

Up to 3 Years Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)

💰 Financing Available! All credit types welcome – easy approval process!

WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

2014 Lexus RX 450h

249,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Lexus RX 450h

13162822

2014 Lexus RX 450h

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBC1BA4E2453753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour dark blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(437) 422-XXXX

(click to show)

(437) 422-9465

$17,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2014 Lexus RX 450h