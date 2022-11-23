2014 Lincoln MKT

$19,895 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9391708

9391708 Stock #: L54105

L54105 VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1EBL54105

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sliding Front Centre Armrest KEYPAD Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 220 Amp Alternator 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 70.4 L Fuel Tank 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Seek-Scan 360w Regular Amplifier 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features GVWR: 2 Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Speed Compensated Volume Control Metal-Look Console Insert Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Voice Activation and Radio Data System Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition pats Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Chrome Instrument Panel Insert Chrome Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard 821 kgs 6 219 lbs

