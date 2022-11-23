Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lincoln MKT

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Contact Seller
2014 Lincoln MKT

2014 Lincoln MKT

4dr Wgn AWD EcoBoost Navigation/Leather/Pano Sunroof/Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lincoln MKT

4dr Wgn AWD EcoBoost Navigation/Leather/Pano Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

Contact Seller

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9391708
  • Stock #: L54105
  • VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1EBL54105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***FREE 2 YR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASE***V6 AWD EcoBoos!!!Free Of Accidents!!!!Navigation,Panoramic Sunroof,Camera,Blind Spot Assist,Lane Assist, White/Black Leather,6 Passengers,132,000KM,For Only $19,895. 

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Clock
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
220 Amp Alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
70.4 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated roof antenna
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
360w Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Console Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition pats Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Chrome Instrument Panel Insert
Chrome Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
821 kgs 6
219 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection

2013 Toyota Highland...
 161,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 Progres...
 165,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2012 Acura MDX Elite...
 172,000 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Call Dealer

416-645-XXXX

(click to show)

416-645-0196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory