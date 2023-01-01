$29,998+ tax & licensing
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Maserati Ghibli
4DR SDN S Q4
Location
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
78,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9501955
- Stock #: 083852
- VIN: ZAM57RTA3E1083852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 | AWD | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Sunroof | Carplay | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Auto A/C | Seat Memory | Heat Seat | Power Window | Auto headlight | &&& Morenull
Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Clock
Voice Activation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L Twin Turbo V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
aux audio input jack
iPod Integration
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
8.4 Touch Screen Display
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/MP3 Player
40-60 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console
Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage
Maserati Touch Control -inc: navigation
SD memory card slot and USB connection
DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
6-Way Power Front Bucket Seats
AM/FM/SiriusXM satellite radio in-dash single CD/DVD player
