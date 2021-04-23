Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

163,469 KM

Details

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS**SUNROOF**ALLOYS

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS**SUNROOF**ALLOYS

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

163,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7020767
  • Stock #: 420319
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY8E0420319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 420319
  • Mileage 163,469 KM

Vehicle Description

RECENT ARRIVAL, AUTOMATIC, AIR COND., PWR GRP, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, NICE SUPER CLEAN VEHICLE!! VERY FUEL EFFICIENT, COME DOWN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY  


**PURCHASE ONLINE FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME**   


**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!


OVER 140 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. 


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE. RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional fee of $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable.


REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Our vehicles pass an inspection from 3rd party when we buy them to insure vehicle is in great condition.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

