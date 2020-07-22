2014 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=d8NUC9xUEwupYbt%2bC1obqQS5%2fr1JxQn7
2014 Mazda 3 GT-SkyActiv Sedan Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
2 Sets of Rims and Tires, All Season Tire On Alloys and Winter Tires On Steelies
All In Price: $12,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 106,000 KM
Features - Heads Up Display, Bose, Push Start, Sport Mode, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
(416) 766-6226
