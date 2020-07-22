Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-SKY - HEADS UP|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|BACKUP

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-SKY - HEADS UP|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|BACKUP

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5627367
  • VIN: JM1BM1W31E1162127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=d8NUC9xUEwupYbt%2bC1obqQS5%2fr1JxQn7

 

 

2014 Mazda 3 GT-SkyActiv Sedan Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

2 Sets of Rims and Tires, All Season Tire On Alloys and Winter Tires On Steelies

 

 

All In Price: $12,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 106,000 KM

 

 

Features - Heads Up Display, Bose, Push Start, Sport Mode, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

